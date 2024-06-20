Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price fell 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $182.32 and last traded at $182.60. 9,745,994 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 41,586,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

