American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Bought by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,192.9% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,500 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,500 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 10,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE AMH opened at $36.13 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $423.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 106.12%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.