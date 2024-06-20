American International Group Inc. Sells 660 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $7,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in Aptiv by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Stock Down 0.5 %

APTV opened at $70.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

