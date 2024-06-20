Analyzing Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) and CDT Environmental Technology Investment (NASDAQ:CDTG)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) and CDT Environmental Technology Investment (NASDAQ:CDTG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perma-Fix Environmental Services and CDT Environmental Technology Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perma-Fix Environmental Services $89.74 million 1.78 $490,000.00 ($0.20) -50.65 CDT Environmental Technology Investment $34.21 million 1.13 $7.42 million N/A N/A

CDT Environmental Technology Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Perma-Fix Environmental Services.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perma-Fix Environmental Services -3.20% -5.82% -2.90% CDT Environmental Technology Investment N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and CDT Environmental Technology Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perma-Fix Environmental Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 CDT Environmental Technology Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perma-Fix Environmental Services presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.69%. Given Perma-Fix Environmental Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Perma-Fix Environmental Services is more favorable than CDT Environmental Technology Investment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.5% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Perma-Fix Environmental Services beats CDT Environmental Technology Investment on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities. This segment is also involved in the research and development activities to identify, develop, and implement waste processing techniques for problematic waste streams. The Services segment provides technical services, including professional radiological measurement and site survey of government and commercial installations; health physics services; integrated occupational safety and health services; and consulting, engineering, project and waste management, environmental, decontamination and decommissioning (D&D) field, technical and management personnel and services; and waste management services. This segment also offers nuclear services, including D&D of government and commercial facilities, including engineering, technology applications, specialty services, logistics, transportation, processing, and disposal; and license termination support, such as project management, planning, characterization, waste stream identification and delineation, remediation/demolition, compliance demonstration, final status survey, reporting, transportation, disposal and emergency response. In addition, it maintains, services, maintains, calibrates, and sources health physics, IH and customized nuclear, environmental, and occupational safety and health instruments. The company provides its services to research institutions, commercial companies, public utilities, and governmental agencies through direct sales to customers or through intermediaries. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About CDT Environmental Technology Investment

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited is a waste treatment company which designs, develops, manufactures, sells, installs, operates and maintains sewage treatment systems and provides sewage treatment services. CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

