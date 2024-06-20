AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Down 3.6% After Insider Selling

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $22.41 and last traded at $22.53. Approximately 28,455 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 324,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.38.

Specifically, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel Faga sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 749,087 shares in the company, valued at $16,045,443.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 964 shares in the company, valued at $22,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,390 shares of company stock worth $3,469,515. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

AnaptysBio Stock Down 2.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.79.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.10). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 161.40% and a negative net margin of 711.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AnaptysBio

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC grew its position in AnaptysBio by 40.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the third quarter worth $268,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the third quarter worth about $7,669,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 4.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 206,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Featured Articles

