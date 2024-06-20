Anne Mehlman Sells 7,150 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) EVP Anne Mehlman sold 7,150 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total transaction of $1,136,921.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,750,355.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Crocs Stock Performance

CROX opened at $159.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $161.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.97.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.29 million. Crocs had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 56.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Crocs from $124.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Crocs from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Crocs

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WIT Partners Advisory Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,431,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 836.7% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,029,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,190,000 after purchasing an additional 919,835 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $72,211,000. Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at $39,420,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 141.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 720,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,574,000 after buying an additional 421,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.