Anne Mehlman Sells 7,150 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) EVP Anne Mehlman sold 7,150 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total transaction of $1,136,921.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,750,355.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Crocs Stock Performance
CROX opened at $159.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $161.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.97.
Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.29 million. Crocs had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 56.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Crocs
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WIT Partners Advisory Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,431,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 836.7% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,029,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,190,000 after purchasing an additional 919,835 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $72,211,000. Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at $39,420,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 141.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 720,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,574,000 after buying an additional 421,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.
Crocs Company Profile
Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Crocs
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.