APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,643,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 924,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of APA worth $1,530,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in APA during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APA opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.07. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $46.15.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. APA’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

APA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.52.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

