Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.144 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Performance

AIF opened at $14.91 on Thursday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.42.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

