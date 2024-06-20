Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.144 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Performance
AIF opened at $14.91 on Thursday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.42.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile
