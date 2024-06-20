Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 916,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 1,185,234 shares.The stock last traded at $9.31 and had previously closed at $9.04.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Arcos Dorados’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCO. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,647,000. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,586,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,192,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,661,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 163.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 711,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 441,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

