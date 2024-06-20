ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 258.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 11.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the third quarter worth about $14,658,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 48,040.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after purchasing an additional 245,488 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in ASML by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,043.00.

ASML Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,061.38 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,077.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $951.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $891.91. The firm has a market cap of $418.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.