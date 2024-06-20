AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.45

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.45 and last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 3634579 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. On average, analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTS. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,450,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,531 shares during the period. Broad Run Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,805 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,900,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,051,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 250,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

