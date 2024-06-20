Atlas Brown Inc. Acquires 1,493 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 60.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

BATS:MOAT opened at $86.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.89.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

