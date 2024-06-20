Atlas Brown Inc. Acquires New Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,072,000 after buying an additional 50,917 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,292,000 after buying an additional 19,306 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 16,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $154.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.93 billion, a PE ratio of 227.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.38.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.