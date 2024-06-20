Atlas Brown Inc. Acquires Shares of 452 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $408,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $588.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $397.76 and a one year high of $590.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $529.22 and its 200-day moving average is $511.02.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

