Atlas Brown Inc. Buys New Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,313,238,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $575,536,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,721,000 after purchasing an additional 684,749 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,276,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,525,000 after purchasing an additional 677,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,301,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $439,106,000 after purchasing an additional 516,054 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $435.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $395.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.29 billion, a PE ratio of 78.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $436.94.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

