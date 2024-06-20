Atlas Brown Inc. Grows Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.17 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $88.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.97%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

