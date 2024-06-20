Atlas Brown Inc. Purchases New Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,537 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 18,350 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 46,938 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,103,457 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $192,235,000 after acquiring an additional 63,824 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $80.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.89. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

