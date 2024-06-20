Atlas Brown Inc. Takes $201,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,301,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,700,000 after buying an additional 226,580 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 245,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after buying an additional 66,324 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 157,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after buying an additional 55,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BATS:EFV opened at $52.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.