Atlas Brown Inc. Takes $214,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.1% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 61,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,135,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,142,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 930,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,137,000 after acquiring an additional 644,205 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $97.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $97.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

