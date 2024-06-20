Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,587 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,793,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Autodesk by 7.7% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 225,302 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,617,000 after buying an additional 16,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 1.2% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,018,078 shares of the software company’s stock worth $624,471,000 after buying an additional 35,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,501 shares of company stock worth $11,714,162 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADSK stock opened at $244.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.12. The firm has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.42.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

