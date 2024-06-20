Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) PT Raised to $175.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.42% from the stock’s previous close.

ACLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

ACLS opened at $140.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.14. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $93.77 and a 1 year high of $201.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.55 million. Equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,188.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

