B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 15,590 Shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 32.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abrdn Healthcare Investors alerts:

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of HQH opened at $16.90 on Thursday. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.73.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

(Free Report)

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.