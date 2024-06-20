B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 184.3% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 696,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,535,000 after purchasing an additional 451,350 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 104,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,019,000 after buying an additional 16,230 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,671.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at $498,282.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,684,677 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 1.2 %

AXON stock opened at $293.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $296.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.18. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.37 and a 12 month high of $329.87.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXON has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.27.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

