B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Capital Southwest worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Stock Up 0.4 %

CSWC stock opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.77. Capital Southwest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $27.22.

Capital Southwest Cuts Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $46.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.01 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 46.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 111.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities lowered Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

