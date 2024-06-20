B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,138,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,303,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 435,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,508,000 after buying an additional 57,134 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 374,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,385,000 after acquiring an additional 16,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $82.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.85. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.26 and a twelve month high of $82.28.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

