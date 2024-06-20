B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBCG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 916,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,518,000 after purchasing an additional 332,429 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 271,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after buying an additional 83,339 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 182,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 84,218 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 170,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 76,932 shares during the period.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FBCG opened at $42.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

