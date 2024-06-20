B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 954 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,737,000 after buying an additional 398,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $259,509,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,633,000 after acquiring an additional 104,161 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 152,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,975,000 after purchasing an additional 80,530 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 191.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 111,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,958,000 after purchasing an additional 73,267 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,772,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $67,772,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,014 shares of company stock worth $31,012,918. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,274.33.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FICO opened at $1,421.80 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $764.49 and a 12 month high of $1,451.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,284.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1,246.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

