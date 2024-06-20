B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.21 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,239,000 after acquiring an additional 227,681 shares during the last quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,415,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $867,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in Unilever by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 428,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,762,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever stock opened at $56.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.28. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $56.47.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

UL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get Our Latest Report on UL

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.