B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 139.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,030 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Viper Energy by 11.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Viper Energy by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 186,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 20,711 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 27.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 39,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 7,400.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 15,689 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Viper Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

VNOM opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.15. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.74.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $205.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Viper Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

Viper Energy Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Featured Stories

