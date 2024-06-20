B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,307 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $74.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.38. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $102.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.79 and its 200 day moving average is $74.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

