B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,544 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 40,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 83,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 710.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 87,065 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NULG stock opened at $82.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.27.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

