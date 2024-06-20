B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $289.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $270.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.14. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $290.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

