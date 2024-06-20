B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,160 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,319 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 380.7% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 8,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $934,000. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 65,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,969,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.11.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $326.50 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.77 and a twelve month high of $327.36. The firm has a market cap of $88.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.03, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.41 and a 200 day moving average of $291.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.09, for a total value of $463,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,852,083.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,757,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,778,299. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.09, for a total transaction of $463,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,852,083.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,834 shares of company stock valued at $18,989,549. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

