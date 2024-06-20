B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 13 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $805,529,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 220,249.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 301,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,903,850,000 after purchasing an additional 301,742 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 397,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,570,000 after purchasing an additional 116,723 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,535,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $157,196,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,100 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.16, for a total value of $3,509,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,015 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,442.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,201.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $3,427.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,130.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,737.78. The company has a market capitalization of $94.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,768.64 and a 52 week high of $3,463.07.

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock is going to split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 55.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

