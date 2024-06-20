B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 16,945 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,945 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 873.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

PTLC stock opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.