B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 23 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,973.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $134.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,689.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3,588.71. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,605.00 and a 1-year high of $3,989.12.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total value of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,640.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,205.00 price objective (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,902.54.

View Our Latest Report on BKNG

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.