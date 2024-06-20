B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 448 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,335 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,038,677 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,635,537,000 after buying an additional 310,081 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Autodesk by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock worth $711,216,000 after acquiring an additional 479,559 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,859,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $696,342,000 after acquiring an additional 327,144 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,548,156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $527,239,000 after purchasing an additional 43,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,404,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,714,162 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.42.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock opened at $244.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.12. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $279.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

