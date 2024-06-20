Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Declares Dividend of $0.68

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.683 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 20th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th.

Bank of China Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BACHY opened at $12.15 on Thursday. Bank of China has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $143.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.21.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Bank of China had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $22.49 billion for the quarter.

Bank of China Company Profile

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other.

