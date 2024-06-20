Bath Savings Trust Co Acquires 597 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,376,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,610,724,000 after purchasing an additional 153,460 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,227,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,896,000 after purchasing an additional 110,166 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,324 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,596,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,009,000 after acquiring an additional 382,848 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,927,000 after acquiring an additional 142,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $78.45 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $82.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

