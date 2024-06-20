Bath Savings Trust Co Buys Shares of 1,096 Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 25.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 39.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after acquiring an additional 18,794 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $686,000. SWP Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

TTEK stock opened at $207.69 on Thursday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.35 and a 1 year high of $221.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.10 and a 200 day moving average of $184.38. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.48%.

TTEK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $203.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.60.

In other news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $2,364,234.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,863,313.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

