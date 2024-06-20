Bath Savings Trust Co Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VXF opened at $167.89 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $176.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

