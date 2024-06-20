Bath Savings Trust Co Has $49.47 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 5.3% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $49,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,095.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.46, for a total value of $49,863,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,215,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,472,114,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,774,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,670,450 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock opened at $450.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $451.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The firm has a market cap of $418.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

