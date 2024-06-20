Bath Savings Trust Co Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.8% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $16,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,583,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,450,473,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total transaction of $172,732,959.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,583,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,450,473,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 762,804 shares of company stock worth $648,109,138. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $957.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $787.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $891.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $793.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $724.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.25 billion, a PE ratio of 131.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $434.34 and a 12-month high of $894.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

