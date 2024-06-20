Bath Savings Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 37,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $754,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 41,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total transaction of $1,826,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,958 shares of company stock worth $22,383,553 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $176.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.83 and a 12 month high of $182.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.85 and its 200 day moving average is $153.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.