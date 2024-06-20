Bath Savings Trust Co Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 340 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in Netflix by 2.6% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Netflix by 25.3% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 35,921 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $180,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Netflix by 31.2% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 100,202 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,836,000 after acquiring an additional 23,857 shares during the period. Finally, Horiko Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 5.7% in the third quarter. Horiko Capital Management LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $685.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $619.18 and a 200 day moving average of $573.44. The firm has a market cap of $295.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $687.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 price target (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,425 shares of company stock valued at $41,919,791. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.