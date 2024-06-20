Bath Savings Trust Co Trims Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 12.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 62.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,218,000 after purchasing an additional 609,071 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 8.7% during the first quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $973,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $1,641,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.9 %

CARR stock opened at $65.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day moving average is $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

