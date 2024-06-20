Bath Savings Trust Co Trims Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,642 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Target from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.11.

Shares of Target stock opened at $142.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.63. The stock has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

