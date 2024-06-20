Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $784,486,000. Mirova US LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 26,116.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 913,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,680,000 after buying an additional 910,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Waste Management by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,923,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,581,000 after buying an additional 844,298 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in Waste Management by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 898,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,012,000 after buying an additional 504,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 13,927.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 504,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,319,000 after buying an additional 500,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WM opened at $207.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.00. The stock has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $214.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.61.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.