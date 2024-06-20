Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in RPM International by 337.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 220,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,649,000 after purchasing an additional 170,369 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in RPM International by 352.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after purchasing an additional 105,925 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in RPM International by 534.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 52,177 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,277,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in RPM International by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 44,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Price Performance

NYSE RPM opened at $111.88 on Thursday. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $120.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. RPM International had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.11.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Articles

