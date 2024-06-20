Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,048,791,000 after acquiring an additional 40,435 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $679,060,000 after acquiring an additional 16,347 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,956,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,229,000 after acquiring an additional 62,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $195,406,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 731,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,025,000 after acquiring an additional 35,528 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $293.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.82 and a beta of 0.91. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.37 and a 52 week high of $329.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $296.74 and a 200-day moving average of $282.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AXON

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total value of $136,727.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,377.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total transaction of $136,727.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,377.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,684,677. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.